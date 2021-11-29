MURRAY, KY -- Murray State’s KJ Williams was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week after a vote of the league’s sports information directors.
The junior from Cleveland, Mississippi, helped the Racers win two of three games Thanksgiving week at the Naples Invitational.
Williams averaged 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists/game and hitting 61.9 percent (26-of-42) from the field and 40 percent (4-of-10) from 3-point range. He opened the event with 18 points and 10 rebounds against ETSU, which marked his first double-double of the season and 18th of his career. A day later he had a season-best 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting (4-of-6 3-pointers) in an 80-43 victory over Long Beach State. He closed the week in leading the Racers to a 12-point win over James Madison by tallying 13 points, eight rebounds and an assist.
Six games into the 2021-22 season, Williams ranks first in the OVC in scoring (19.2 points/game), fourth in field goal percentage (58.5%), sixth in 3-point percentage (45.5%) and seventh in rebounding (6.5/game).