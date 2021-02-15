Weather Alert

...Dangerous Driving Conditions and Bitter Cold Tonight... The accumulating snow has ended across the Quad State region, but roads throughout the region will remain slick and hazardous through the Tuesday morning commute. In addition, wind chill temperatures by sunrise will range from zero to 10 below, and portions of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois may be even colder. The bottom line is that travel is strongly discouraged tonight and Tuesday morning. If you must travel, check road conditions and keep an emergency kit in your car. Take it slow and avoid sudden braking. If you must be outside dress in layers and try to limit your exposure as much as possible.