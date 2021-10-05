LOS ANGELES (AP) - Neither the St. Louis Cardinals nor the Los Angeles Dodgers wanted to be playing in the NL wild-card game.
But neither won their division, so they'll square off in the winner-take-all game at Dodger Stadium.
Forty-year-old Adam Wainwright starts for the Cardinals against 37-year-old Max Scherzer.
It's just the second elimination game in postseason history with two starting pitchers aged 37-plus.
The two pitchers have squared off once before in the postseason.
Scherzer's Washington Nationals beat Wainwright's Cardinals in the 2019 NL Championship Series.