CINCINNATI (AP) - Jesse Winker homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3.
Joey Votto also homered to help the Reds overcome three errors and extend their winning streak against St. Louis to six games, their longest since taking six straight in May 2003.
Cincinnati swept the Cardinals in a four-game series in St. Louis June 3-6.
The Reds have won three of their last four games after dropping the first four of their nine-game homestand.