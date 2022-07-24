FRANKLIN, Tenn. - There's high expectations for UT Martin's football team this fall.
The Skyhawks were picked to finish first in the OVC this season.
But there are still some important questions to answer before the season begins. Most importantly, who will be the starter at quarterback.
The Skyhawks return former Dresden quarterback and graduate student Dresser Winn this year. Winn led UT Martin to its first ever FCS playoff win last season after starter Keon Howard was injured.
However, he'll have stiff competition during this fall camp with the emergence of Georgia State transfer Cornelious Brown.
The dual-threat quarterback averaged 227 yards and had 24 touchdowns in 2020.
Head coach Jason Simpson said Brown challenge the veteran Winn for the starting job this fall.
But Simpson said Winn has all the qualities of a starting quarterback.
"He's been injured, and had some unfortunate injuries that have taken a lot of opportunities, but he has a lot of game experience under his belt," Simpson said. "From a talent standpoint, he's really worked on his passing. He has a very strong arm, and a pocket passer that's been in our system for a long time. There's nothing we can bring to him that he hasn't seen before that doesn't give us a chance to be successful."
Simpson said he expects an open quarterback competition at camp this season before the Skyhawks open up their season on Sept. 1 against Western Illinois.