MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) -- Dresser Winn threw three touchdown passes, Zak Wallace rushed for three scores and UT Martin beat Western Illinois 42-25 in a season opener for both teams.
Winn was 22-of-37 passing for 317 yards. Wallace rushed 20 times for 139 yards. Colton Dowell added 100 yards on seven catches with a score and Elijah Moot made two TD grabs. Shaun Lewis had a pair of interceptions in his UT Martin debut. N
ick Davenport threw three touchdown passes and Henry Ogala added another for Western Illinois.
Naseim Brantley had 171 yards on six catches with three scores.