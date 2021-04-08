AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - The applause started when Lee Elder's golf cart began moving toward the first tee.
It only got louder when he arrived and slowly made his way to his seat to help open the Masters.
Elder, the first Black man to play the Masters, eventually rose from his chair, hoisted his driver skyward for a moment, then nodded, smiled and waved in appreciation of the hundreds of people who crowded around the first tee to see history happen.
He joined Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as an honorary starter for the Masters on Thursday morning, the first time he had been part of the ceremony.