LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Jae'Lyn Withers scored a career-high 20 points, David Johnson added 19 and Louisville defeated Prairie View A&M 86-64, winning its first three games of the season.
Withers made 8-of-10 shots from the floor and pulled down nine rebounds, eight off the defensive glass.
Johnson drained his lone 3-pointer in the first half, forging an 18-18 tie to spark a 17-5 run that pushed the Cardinals into the lead for good.
Jeremiah Gambrell finished with 20 points for the Panthers and Faite Williams had six points on 3-of-15 shooting, six rebounds and 11 assists.