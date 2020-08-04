PADUCAH, KY -- Western Kentucky's scheduled season opener against Chattanooga on September 3rd will not take place as the school announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Instead, the game will be moved to a later date in the season.
"We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game," Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said. "Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed to not play during the opening week of the season and will move our game to a date later in the season. We are looking at a couple options, and we will announce the new 2020 game date as soon as it is finalized."
The Hilltoppers were originally scheduled to start fall camp starting on Wednesday, August 5th. That date has also been moved and will not be rescheduled until their non-conference schedule has been finalized.
At the moment WKU is now set to open their season on September 19th at home against Liberty.