NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The phrase "Pick your poison'' has been used a lot to describe the Tennessee offense since the Titans traded for Julio Jones.
That's the effect of adding a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to a unit already featuring a Pro Bowl receiver in A.J. Brown and the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in Derrick Henry.
The man tasked with distributing the ball is pumping the brakes on the enthusiasm and high expectations.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill says there's a ton of potential that doesn't get anything at this point.
He says they have a lot of work to put in first.