PADUCAH, KY -- Starting with the 2022-23 high school athletic calender, WPSD will be the new home for Illinois high school football and basketball playoff games.
WPSD's digital subchannel NBC 6.1/Local Classic 6.2 will be serving southern Illinois including Harrisburg/Carbondale.
This year, Weigel Broadcasting, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and its digital broadcast partner the NFHS Network have joined together on a new multi-year partnership for IHSA State Final Football and Basketball broadcasts.
The network debuts Saturday, October 22 with the Football Playoff Pairing Show live at 7 p.m. listing matchups of all statewide playoff games. Coverage continues Friday, November 25 with the Class 1A-4A Football Championship games, followed by the Class 5A-8A Football Championship games on Saturday, November 26, all live from Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign. Live coverage of the Girls and Boys Basketball Championships will air later in the school year.