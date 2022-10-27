PADUCAH — WPSD's 30-minute Murray State men's basketball season preview special, "Racing to March," will air at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on WPSD Local 6.
Throughout the course of the program, we will take a deep look at the upcoming season for the Murray State Racers, one that will be memorable for so many different reasons.
We'll talk with Racers head coach Steve Prohm as he begins his second stint as head coach with the Racers, introduce you to the 12-new Murray State players as well as assistant coaches.
We also take a look at the Racers first season as members of the Missouri Valley Conference.