ATLANTA (AP) -- Moses Wright scored 21 points and Georgia Tech recovered from a poor start to the season to beat No. 20 Kentucky 79-62, giving the Wildcats their third straight loss.
Georgia Tech rebounded with a strong performance following losses to state rivals Georgia State and Mercer. The Yellow Jackets won with defense, with 15 steals leading to a dominant 33-4 advantage in points off turnovers. Georgia Tech had five scorers in double figures.
Freshman Terrence Clarke had 22 points for Kentucky.