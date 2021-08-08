NEW YORK (AP) - Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.
Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sanchez.
Rizzo tested positive after Saturday's game.
He went 0 for 4 in the Yankees' 5-4 victory over Seattle.
Rizzo is off to a quick start since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 29.
The first baseman is hitting .281 with three homers and six RBIs in nine games for New York.
The Yankees recalled Luke Voit from the injured list to take Rizzo's roster spot.