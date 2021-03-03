NEW YORK (AP) - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is taking a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days.
The Yankees say the procedure is likely to be performed Wednesday at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
The 47-year-old Boone is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager and had open-heart surgery in 2009.
The team started the exhibition season Sunday and was scheduled to play its fourth game on Wednesday night against Toronto in Tampa.
Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as acting manager.
Boone played in the major leagues from 1997-2009 and was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2003.