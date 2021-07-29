The New York Yankees have acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash for two minor leaguers in their second major trade this week for desperately needed left-handed bats.
The swap came ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline Friday at 4 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the Yankees announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.
Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs.
The 31-year-old Rizzo is a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.
He can become a free agent after this season.
New York is fourth in the AL wild-card chase for two spots.
The Yankees lost 14-0 at Tampa Bay on Thursday.