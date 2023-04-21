PADUCAH, KY -- As Murray State takes the field on Saturday for their annual Spring Game, it will be the last time we see them before they officially become members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
It's a massive step for the program as it will begin the potentially long journey to compete with the best the MVFC has to offer. Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko thinks, that although it will take some time, the Racers will get to that level.
At that level also brings with it the ability to profit financially, something that the Racers football program has struggled with over the years.
"When you look at the revenue model for football, certainly you want to find ways to continue to accelerate what we are doing from a resource generation focus," Yantko said. "Whether that be your traditional models of ticket sales or concessions, but I think you look at the philanthropy that we have put in behind this and started propelling that as early September, when I got here, how do we continue to grow and evolve that experience. We need to find new revenue opportunities outside of football, outside of traditional revenue streams. We are going to look at that aspect and I do think you can get to that space, but I think it is going to come in incremental phases. Ultimately you have to be competitive, we know that a winning team translates to new resources and new dollars. It can't be the chicken and the egg conversation, we just got to start investing in it now."