MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State hired its next athletic director earlier this week in Nico Yantko.
Yanko in a Murray State alumnus who graduated in 2010 before going on to work in athletics at Louisiana and Missouri.
Now that he's returned to his alma mater, he'll oversee an unprecedented transition into the Missouri Valley Conference.
There's a lot of elements that will go into that transition from the OVC to the MVC, but most importantly for the Racers is fundraising.
"It's instrumental," Yantko said. "It takes resources to win championships, and I'll leave it at that as far as how it relates. At the end of the day, we're going to be engaged, and we're going to have a really diligent plan to get out and in front of folks."
Those athletic investments will only increase as Murray State joins a much bigger conference.
Yanko was a part of a conference jump himself while at Missouri.
The Tigers made a jump from the Big-12 to the SEC.
The 35-year-old athletic director said one of the most important elements of this conference change will be continued investment in athletics.
"It's my job to be the tip of the spear to continue to engage folks and talk through the priorities, and also continue to ask them for support because we won't do this alone," Yantko continued. "Racer Nation has to be behind this, and we're going to have resources that match our expectations at the end of the day. We're ready to get to work, trust me."