MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women's basketball team opened its 45th season of OVC play with a convincing 82-58 win over Southeast Missouri Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
Katelyn Young scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Racers Thursday. She surpassed her previous high of 28 by three points which was set earlier this season at Evansville.
Murray State finished with a plus-20 rebounding margin Thursday, out-rebounding Southeast Missouri, 44-24. Young, Alexis Burpo and Hannah McKay led the Racers with nine boards each, while Jaidah Black followed with a career-high eight.
The Racers shot 91.3-percent from the free throw line on the night, making 21 of 23 attempts. Katelyn Young powered the Racers at the charity stripe Thursday by going a perfect 13-for-13 on her own and turning in the second-best single-game free throw performance in program history. Young's night at the line against SEMO is now second only to Ke'Shunan James' 20-for-20 night in 2017.
Leading the league in assists per game headed into Thursday night's contest at 15.5, the Racers continued their unselfishness with the ball against the Redhawks by assisting on 18 of 28 made shots.
With the win over the Redhawks Thursday, Murray State extended its current winning streak at the CFSB Center to eight consecutive games, dating back to last season.
Lex Mayes went 3-for-6 from 3-point range to follow Young on the scoresheet Thursday with 13 points, while McKay added 11.
After committing a season-high 25 turnovers in its last game against Florida, Murray State turned the ball over just 12 time against Southeast Missouri, its second-fewest amount this season.
With the win, Murray State is now 9-3 on the season and 1-0 in OVC play. The win also improves the Racers to 19-26 in OVC openers, 14-11 in OVC openers at home and 2-0 in OVC openers against SEMO.