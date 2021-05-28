Memphis guard Ja Morant says the treatment of his family during Game 2 in Utah was very unacceptable.
Atlanta guard Trae Young has seen the video of a fan spitting on him and calls it "disgusting.''
The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games.
The NBA says rules surrounding fan behavior will be "vigorously enforced'' going forward.
Fans harassed Morant's family.
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said the comments were racist and sexist.