Despite a monster day from junior Katelyn Young, the Murray State women's basketball team had no answer for hot-handed Drake in the second half of Sunday's contest and fell, 80-67, at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Fast Facts
- Murray State led Drake, 32-31, at the half, but had no answer for the Bulldogs in the second half. Drake made 19-of-31 field goal attempts in the second half of Sunday's game, for a blistering 61.3-percent from the floor.
- Katelyn Young set a season-high for the Racers for points in the first half Sunday with 28. The junior ended the first 20 minutes of the game by scoring 28 of her team's 32 points.
- Young finished with a career-high 43 points, which is the third most points scored by a Racer in program history and most scored by a Valley player since 2017. Ashley N. Hayes holds the MSU record for points in a game with 46, while Mariah Robinson and Joi Scott follow at 44 and 43, respectively.
- The 19 field goals scored by Young Sunday tied the program record that was set by Joi Scott in 2006. She is now just one of five players in MVC history to score 19 or more field goals in a game, joining Drake's Lorri Baumann and Wanda Ford, Missouri State's Jackie Stiles and Indiana State's Melanie Boeglin.
- Despite the loss, the Racers outrebounded the Bulldogs, 38-35 in the contest. Hannah McKay led Murray State on the glass with 11 boards, while Young notched her fifth double-double of the season by grabbing 10 rebounds.
What's Next?
On Wednesday, the Racers return to the CFSB Center to welcome rival Belmont. Tip-off from The Bank is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will air nationally on ESPN+ as part of the MVC's "The Valley on ESPN" package.