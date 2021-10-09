PADUCAH, KY -- St. Mary's Rocco Zakutney and Marshall County's Camdyn McLeod finished tied for 19th at this years KHSAA Boy's State Golf Tournament in Bowling Green, KY on Saturday afternoon.
Christian Academy of Louisville's Matthew Troutman would earn the individual championship finishing at 5-under overall. CAL would also win the team state championship with a score of 597.
The St. Mary Vikings finished in 8th place in the team standings with a score of 671.
