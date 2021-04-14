MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Commission member Kevin Spraggs is throwing his hat in the ring for county judge executive.
Spraggs announced his candidacy Tuesday for the 2022 race. He told me over the phone Tuesday night that his business background gives him an edge to bring people together so the county succeeds.
"You have to work with everyone. You have to be willing to negotiate with everyone. You're not going to get your way on everything. You're not going to get your way on most things. You have to have that flexibility," Spraggs said.
As a first-term commissioner he's an outspoken critic of current Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal. Spraggs often votes against projects Neal spearheads. He considers himself a conservative who wants to focus on the best interests of the county.
"I have fought for school resource officers, our sheriff's department funding, senior citizens. I mean, it goes on and on and on," Spraggs said. "And those are things you shouldn't have to fight for. I mean, you shouldn't have to fight for for school resources officers because a grant was denied."
Spraggs said he disagrees with the direction the county is moving under Neal's leadership. He said he's gotten overwhelming support from people in the community to run.
He'll now focus on building his campaign ahead of the primary next spring.
It's still not clear if Neal will seek reelection. We've contacted him repeatedly to ask if he intends to run, but he does not respond.