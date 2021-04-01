MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Sports nationwide and locally have more leeway with restrictions as more people get vaccinated.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is allowing more spectators at sporting events, which means more parents get to see their kids play.
They have increased the capacity for spectators from 15% to 25% for indoor venues. That means more flexibility for outdoor venues.
Spring sports were canceled last year, which left a lot of student-athletes, parents, and coaches disappointed.
Ballard County Schools Athletic Director Tim Adams said they are excited to get back into the swing of things.
"The opportunity to come out and play and build memories with your teammates, build memories with your parents, and with your school, I think it's invaluable," said Adams. "So the excitement with our student athletes is incredible, and we're just going to try to get out and have fun this year, and play as hard as we can."
They have made adjustments to their baseball fields ahead of their home opener.
"We've taken the bleachers out, because our bleacher capacity isn't that great, and so we can get more people in, socially-distanced, if they sit in lawn chairs," said Adams.
Their home opener was scheduled for Wednesday, but Tuesday's showers took a toll on their fields. They rescheduled to next Tuesday.
McCracken County High School's junior varsity and varsity baseball team played Wednesday evening. Families were just happy to see their kids playing.
Linda Courtney is the mother of a Scott County High School varsity player, who has been playing since he was 3 years old.
Courtney said last year was the first time she could not watch her son play.
"Disappointed is not a good enough word. We were devastated," said Courtney.
She spent part of the game cheering for her son and the other part taking pictures.
"My heart went out to the seniors that year, because they could not have their senior year, but now that we're here, playing baseball, watching them do what they love, I'm taking as many pictures as I can to just capture the moments of all the players," said Courtney.
Dwayne Dodd has a son playing for McCracken County High School varsity baseball team. He also does color commentary for the games.
"It feels fantastic, I mean, we're all excited about being able to play again, so excited for all of the kids, all of the sports, " said Dodd. "But to be able to get out and get in the sunshine and watch these kids play, it feels wonderful."
Coaches were just as happy but they are still asking everyone to follow the guidelines.
"We'll check your temperature, and screen you at the gate, and then purchase your ticket online using our "Go Fan" app, and wear your mask, " said Adams. "Bring your lawn chair and enjoy watching your children play."
