MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Have you bought your ticket for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway? Almost 6,000 of this year's 7,500 tickets have been sold!

St. Jude dream home 6/16

The three bedroom home is in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky.

Get your tickets while they are still available! You may win a home. You will, for sure, help children at St. Jude Children's Research hospital. The drawing for the winner of the home will air live on WPSD Local 6 on August 23.

The early bird prize deadline is June 19. Buy your ticket before that date and you could win a two-night stay in a two bedroom condo, courtesy of Green Turtle Bay Resort and Marina, and a $5,000 VISA gift card. 

Every $100 ticket purchased is an opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. For more information about this year's St. Jude Dream Home, the other prizes available, click here. To buy a ticket, click here.

Additionally, every year before the floors are put down in the St. Jude Dream Home, people can leave their mark on the sub-flooring. This year, the floor signing will look a little different because of COVID-19. 

You can to add your mark to the house by writing a message, taking a picture, and sharing it in the comments of this story on the WPSD-TV Facebook page. 

St. Jude dream home floor signing

Tags