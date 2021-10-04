PADUCAH, KY -- The St Mary boy's soccer team defeated Paducah Tilghman 4-2 on Monday night in the 1st District Semifinals.
Here are other district soccer scores from Monday night:
BOYS
1st District Semifinals
St Mary 4, Paducah Tilghman 2
2nd District Quarterfinals
Mayfield 5, Graves County 1
7th District Semifinals
Caldwell County 3, Hopkins Central 0
8th District Semifinals
University Heights 5, Christian County 2
Hopkinsville 6, Fort Campbell 0
GIRLS
1st District Semifinals
Paducah Tilghman 1, St Mary 0 - Forfeit
2nd District Quarterfinals
Calloway County 10, Mayfield 0
6th District Semifinals
Trigg County 5, Crittenden County 1
7th District Semifinals
Hopkins Central 2, Caldwell County 1 - PK's