  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- The St Mary boy's soccer team defeated Paducah Tilghman 4-2 on Monday night in the 1st District Semifinals.

Here are other district soccer scores from Monday night:

BOYS

1st District Semifinals

St Mary 4, Paducah Tilghman 2

2nd District Quarterfinals

Mayfield 5, Graves County 1

7th District Semifinals

Caldwell County 3, Hopkins Central 0

8th District Semifinals

University Heights 5, Christian County 2

Hopkinsville 6, Fort Campbell 0

GIRLS

1st District Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman 1, St Mary 0 - Forfeit

2nd District Quarterfinals

Calloway County 10, Mayfield 0

6th District Semifinals 

Trigg County 5, Crittenden County 1

7th District Semifinals

Hopkins Central 2, Caldwell County 1 - PK's