PADUCAH - Rage, intolerance, anger, is what a lot of Americans are feeling across our nation right now. Right now is a moment we can all do our part to change what is going on in our country. Parents, the conversation with your kids has to start with you.
Aloha Romay, a clinical psychologist at Four Rivers Behavioral Health says no matter how old your children are, it's important to let them know what is going on in the world right now, it doesn't have to be graphic, but it has to be informational. She says to give them a broad societal context of what went on in our country the past 400 years, to help them understand why we are at this point today. Let them ask questions, Romay says don't be afraid to have an open conversation.
“Racism and discrimination with kids is something that is taught. It's not something that we are born with,” Romay said. “So, it is better for parents to take the initiative to teach them, rather than a stranger teach them something that you may not want them to know.”
Romay says, validating feelings is important in this climate right now, and so is education. You can go find a movie, documentary or book that can help educate your children on the history of discrimination and racism to give them a better context.