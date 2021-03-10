Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo. .Moderate to minor flooding continues or is forecast along the lower Ohio River. The Ohio River is cresting at several points, with some locations falling below flood stage later this weekend and over the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until late Sunday night. * At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Saturday afternoon * Several rounds of rain, heavy at times, are forecast from late this afternoon through Saturday. A cold front will bring the first round of showers and scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight as it pushes through the area. Another round or two of heavy rainfall is expected from Friday into Saturday as waves of energy stream along and north of the frontal boundary stalled to our south. Through Saturday, widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally higher amounts are possible. * Thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight may bring rain heavy enough to result in localized flash flooding. Repeat rounds of rain through Saturday will saturate soils and cause local creeks and streams to rise, resulting in more widespread flooding potential. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&