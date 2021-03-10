MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Millions of American families with children are set to receive another financial boost in the form of an expanded child tax credit.
After President Joe Biden signs the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package — which the House is expected to vote to approve Wednesday — into law, the federal child tax credit’s payout will become more generous.
The IRS would send recurring direct payments to parents from July to December, and give the rest in a lump-sum payment next tax season.
Biden’s full relief proposal is expected to cut the child poverty rate by nearly half, according to Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy. The center anticipates it will take about 5 million children out of poverty.
Child advocates in Kentucky are applauding the new tax credit.
"We know this is going to have a really huge impact," said Patricia Tennen, chief operating officer of Kentucky Youth Advocates. "You know, just the child tax credit alone, part of that estimate suggests that 1.1 million children in Kentucky, or about 86% of our child population, will be eligible for these."
Each year, Kentucky Youth Advocates release the Kids Count Survey that tracks children living in poverty, among other things. The 2020 study showed 12% of kids in McCracken county are in deep poverty. The U.S. Census Bureau defines deep poverty as living in a household with a total cash income below 50% of its poverty threshold.
"For a family of four — two adults and two children — if their household income is at or below $24,000, they will be considered living in poverty," Tennen said. "And that's roughly about 200, just over 200,000 kids in Kentucky are growing up in poverty."
The current child tax credit pays up to $2,000 per child under age 17. Up to $1,400 of the credit can get put into a tax refund, while the other $600 can only be used to subtract from a household’s tax bill. Also, a taxpayer claiming the credit needs to have at least $2,500 in earned income for the credit to be applied in a refund. The credit starts phasing out for people making $200,000 and couples making $400,000.
Once the new child tax credit is implemented, families of children under age 6 can get $3,600. It also pays up to $3,000 for children above that age. Additionally, it will now pay for 17 year olds.
The $2,500 earned income threshold is erased, and the credit becomes completely refundable in the bill.
Not all families with children would get the higher child credit. The enhanced tax break would begin to phase out for individuals with single returns of $75,000, $112,500 on head-of-household returns and $150,000 on joint returns.
Anne Bidwell, the impact manager of Paducah-McCracken County United Way, said she anticipates this to impact the region.
"Certainly, I think it can benefit families," Bidwell said. "But I think it also has an additional mental health benefit, to know that there is a resource."
Bidwell said the monthly payments will help families budget more efficiently and have wiggle room with their finances.
"They can set aside some money, and say, 'OK, I have so much debt. I'm going to use this money to take care of this,' or, you know, 'I foresee that the utilities might be a problem, because we've just had this cold snap,' or 'I know summer's coming, and my bill's very high,'" Bidwell said.
The expanded tax credit does not have support from everyone. Some conservative economists claim the tax credit will eventually create more poverty and dependency on the federal government.
"The administration’s proposed welfare expansion further removes incentives to work and destroys the foundation of welfare reform," said Robert Rector, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation.
He also said he thinks a "better way to help poor Americans would be to strengthen work requirements in welfare programs and eliminate the system’s stark marriage penalties."
The new tax credit will only last for a year. After that, unless Congress passes another bill, the tax credit will go back to being $2,000 a year.