PADUCAH, KY — A recent report found Kentucky families are dealing with a lot.
Kentucky Youth Advocates released this year's "Kentucky Kids Count County Data Book." It looks at how COVID-19 and systemic racial injustice impact Kentucky families and children from age to race groups.
Child poverty and student homelessness is down, on-time high-school graduation is up, but so is the number of children in the foster care system.
State leaders discussed this year's wins and solutions for where the state fell behind.
State leaders discussed the gaps in education, economic security and other areas.
Karina Barillas is the executive director of Las Casita Center, a non-profit organization in Louisville, Kentucky.
She said there are several aspects that need to be considered when it comes to gaps created by systemic racism.
"Having parents that have to decide between going to work and getting sick, or you know getting sick at home with the possibility if becoming homeless or not having enough food to provide to their families, these are real issues," said Barillas.
There were 17 measured areas, 11 of them showed improvements. Three remained the same and three fell backwards.
The number of low birth-weight babies increased, so did the number of children in foster care.
The number of children leaving foster care to reunification dropped, worsening the state's average.
Kentucky Senator Jimmy Higdon (R-KY) serves the 14th district. He spoke to the improvements and back-pedals, mentioning other areas where Kentucky needs to make changes.
"Kentucky is 40th in the nation and access to broadband that really became evident during this COVID crisis," said Higdon.
The report includes solutions to help improve Kentucky, like encouraging the extension of broadband to rural communities.
Kentucky Youth Advocates Executive Director Terry Brooks said that there must be steps taken to make sure Kentucky families and children thrive.
"I don't think it gets us anywhere simply ringing our hands, we've got to think about what solutions are available from community- level partners, from Frankfort and from Washington and that's what we want to do today," said Brooks.
The areas of economic security, education, health, and family and community are broken down in the report by county.
If you would like to watch the conference call, visit the Kentucky Youth Advocates Facebook page.
If you would like to see how these measured areas look in your county, visit the Kentucky Youth Advocates website.