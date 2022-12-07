PADUCAH — State legislators will speak at a Public Policy Series Legislative Breakfast and Forum later this month hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber says state Sen. Danny Carroll and state Reps. Randy Bridges, Chris Freeland, Richard Heath and Steven Rudy will participate in the forum. In addition to hearing from state leaders ahead of the next legislative session, the chamber says it will also discuss its state legislative priorities for the coming year,
Carroll represents state Senate District 2, including McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Marshall and Livingston counties.
Bridges represents state House District 3, which includes part of the city of Paducah and McCracken County and Livingston County.
Freeland represents state House District 6, including a portion of McCracken County, as well as Lyon and Marshall counties.
Heath represents state House District 2, which includes a portion of McCracken County and Graves County.
Rudy represents state House District 1, including Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties, as well as a portion of the city of Paducah and McCracken County. He is also state House majority floor leader.
The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the Paducah Bank Community Room of the Commerce Center at 300 South 3rd St. The chamber says tickets are $20, and preregistration is required before noon on Dec. 14 at paducahchamber.org.