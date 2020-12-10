PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will host five state legislators who represent Paducah and McCracken County at a public policy virtual forum Monday.
Speakers include:
State Sen. Danny Carroll, who represents District 2, which includes McCracken, Ballard and Marshall counties.
State Rep. Randy Bridges, who represents District 3, which includes the city of Paducah and McCracken County.
State Rep. Chris Freeland, who represents District 6, which includes part of McCracken County and Lyon and Marshall counties.
State Rep. Richard Heath, who represents District 2, which includes part of McCracken County and Graves County.
And state Rep. Steven Rudy, who represents District 1, which includes part of McCracken County and Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties.
The forum will begin at noon on Dec. 14. It's part of the chamber's Public Policy Series, which is being held to give business owners access to legislators and information about issues that affect them.
You can register to attend the forum via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. Local 6 will also livestream the forum at wpsdlocal6.com and on Facebook.