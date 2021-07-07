CARTERVILLE, IL — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Carterville, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon, state police say.
The Illinois State Police is leading the investigation into the deadly shooting, which happened in the 200 block of Dobson Street in Carterville.
ISP says no responding officers with the Carterville Police Department were injured in the incident.
ISP says the investigation into the shooting is still in the early stages, and additional information is not yet being released to the public.