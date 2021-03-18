GALLATIN COUNTY, IL — State police are searching for a 36-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Harrisburg woman.
Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox confirmed to the Southern Illinois on Tuesday that the woman found dead in Eldorado, Illinois, is 19-year-old Mishealia Meredith of Harrisburg, Illinois, who was previously reported missing.
Wednesday night, the Illinois State Police announced investigators are searching for 36-year-old Alexander McWilliam on a first-degree murder charge in her March 13 shooting death. ISP warns that McWilliam is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should not approach him. Instead, troopers say to call 911 immediately.
Investigators say McWilliam is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about where McWilliam is can call Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 at 618-542-2171.