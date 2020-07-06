MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police released the name of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy involved in the shooting death of John Parks.
Parks is the former McCracken County High School volunteer fishing coach who pleaded guilty in February to attempted sexual abuse and possession of child pornography after he was accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old student.
In a news release Sunday night, KSP Post 1 says McCracken County Sheriff's Detective Dustin Awbery fired his service weapon during an altercation with Parks on June 29, hitting Parks.
A preliminary autopsy report found Parks died as a result of gunshot wounds.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said in a statement on the day of the shooting that detectives had information that Parks was trying to obtain fake documents and flee the area before his July 1 sentencing date. Carter said Parks led deputies on a vehicle pursuit. KSP Post 1 said when the pursuit ended at that home near the intersection of Court Avenue and Audubon Drive, there was an altercation between Parks and the deputies. The state police post said the altercation led a deputy to discharge his service weapon, killing parks. Carter wrote that the deputies were defending themselves against Parks.
Carter said the deputy was placed on paid administrative leave, pending the state police investigation.
Releasing Awbery's name Sunday night, KSP Post 1 says the investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.