PADUCAH - A statewide mask mandate is active in Kentucky. It's requiring everyone in the state wear a mask when out in public. For many Kentuckians, it's going to be a difficult reality to adjust to. Stanley Lee wants to see people taking the mandate seriously when they go out.
"I think it's necessary. Even if we don't believe in it, it can help the other person. Because there are a lot of older people, there's children, this thing is still real serious. So in my opinion it's excellent," Lee said.
"I don't have a problem with it. I don't like it, it's hard to hear and it's hard to obviously talk in it, but it's necessary."
There are some exceptions to the mandate. If you're standing six feet away from others while outside, you aren't required to have a mask on. If social distancing can't be properly practiced however, the mask needs to go on.
"We continue to see explosions of this virus in other states. This could easily be us if we don't take action, or if people frustrate our attempts to take action," Governor Andy Beshear said during his COVID-19 press conference.
Lee understands wearing a mask can be uncomfortable, but thinks the discomfort is worth it.
"Even if you don't wear them for yourself, wear them for me and my children and my family," Lee said. "Because we don't know, so at least have the decency to consider what I'm going through, even if you don't for yourself."
The mask order is in effect for at least one month, with the option to be renewed by Governor Beshear. Other exemptions from the executive order is children younger than five, people who are hearing impaired, and people with disabilities.