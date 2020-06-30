CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The future of the Cave-In-Rock Ferry is uncertain.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County with Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County.
Crittenden County Judge Executive Perry Newcom tells Local 6 state leaders and the ferry's operator, Lonnie Lewis, are continuing to negotiate a new contract to operate the ferry.
The contract was discussed at an annual meeting of the Ohio River Authority's board of directors Monday night. They did not reach an agreement at that meeting.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation provide funding for the ferry through the Ohio River Authority.
The current contract is set to lapse on Tuesday, June 30. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd has said it is possible the ferry could continue to operate under the old contract for a few months.