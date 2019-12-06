PRINCETON, KY — The Princeton Police Department says an 18-year-old high school student was arrested Wednesday. The teen is accused of threatening to carry out a school shooting.
In a news release, the Princeton Police Department says witnesses reported hearing the teen say "I have been profiled as a school shooter for 18 years, and I am not playing. I am going to do it."
Officers found the student, 18-year-old Jacob A. Hall, at home Wednesday and took him to the police department for questioning. The release says Hall was later arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. He was jailed in the Caldwell County Jail.