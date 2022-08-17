Stuffed Zucchini
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients:
• Zucchini, medium size 4
• Olive Oil 1T
• Salt and Pepper to taste
• Italian Sausage 1lb
• Garlic, minced 1T
• Onion, diced 1
• Marinara or prepared tomato sauce 2C
• Panko Breadcrumbs 2/3 C, divided
• Parmesan, grated 2/3 C, divided
• Parsley, chopped 2T
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 ̊. Spray a baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
Cut zucchini in half lengthwise. Using a spoon, scoop centers from zucchini while leaving a 1/4-inch rim on all sides to create boats. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage in crumbles, cook through, while breaking up meat during cooking. Remove from the pan and drain most of the oil. Add onion and sauté over medium-low heat until soft and translucent. Add garlic and stir until fragrant.
Remove from heat and stir in marinara, 1/3 cup of panko breadcrumbs, and 1/3 cup of parmesan.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
In a small mixing bowl stir together the remaining 1/3 cup parmesan and 1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs.
Sprinkle mixture over zucchini boats.
Bake in preheated oven until tender, about 10 - 15 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve warm.
• This recipe is easy to make your own!
o If you are vegetarian, substitute mushrooms for Italian sausage.
o Substitute turkey sausage or ground beef for the Italian sausage, depending on your preference.
• Use your favorite marinara or pasta sauce or make your own!
