Tuesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to address the United States Supreme Court, pleading the case for a 2018 abortion law that was struck down by lower courts.
The case centers around 2018 House Bill 454, which would block a second-trimester abortion procedure.
His goal is to convince the court to allow him to defend the law. Last week, Cameron said the hearing is part of his job as the attorney general.
"The General Assembly has the ability to empower its constitutional officers, here in particular — the Attorney General's office, to be a fail-safe, meaning to be the last line of defense. To make sure the laws of Kentucky are being defended in all circumstances, that we have the opportunity to make sure we exhaust all avenues in defending our laws," Cameron said.
After Tuesday's hearing, Cameron is expected speak to members of the news media regarding more details of the case and the hearing.
That's set for noon. Local 6 will stream that news briefing it live on our website and Facebook page.