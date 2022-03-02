Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested a 31-year-old man from Symsonia Tuesday after he refused to stop his motorcycle for violating traffic laws.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the sheriff's office attempted to stop Wynton Roddy for traffic violations in the Reidland area. Roddy refused to stop and continued driving towards Graves County.
During the chase, Roddy failed to navigate a curve and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle slid across the pavement and struck a deputy's patrol car causing minor damage.
Roddy then ran into a wooded area. After a brief foot chase, deputies took Roddy into custody.
During the arrest, a deputy with the sheriff's office sustained a minor injury that required medical attention. Roddy also sustained minor injuries while fleeing from deputies.
Roddy was charged with speeding over 26 mph, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended or revoked license, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), criminal mischief 3rd degree (two counts), criminal mischief 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree - police officer and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.