Weather Alert

...A VARIETY OF POTENTIAL WEATHER HAZARDS TODAY AND TONIGHT... A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE NORTHEAST ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE TONIGHT, CAUSING WIDESPREAD PRECIPITATION TO SPREAD BACK ACROSS OUR REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST TO AVERAGE FROM ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF INCH. HOWEVER, THE GROUND IS SATURATED FROM HEAVY RAIN OVER THE PAST 36 HOURS. SOME MINOR FLOODING PROBLEMS ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY IN TYPICAL POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. THE AREA OF GREATEST RISK FOR DRAINAGE PROBLEMS IS THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY, WHERE LOCALIZED HEAVIER RAINFALL AMOUNTS OVER ONE HALF INCH ARE POSSIBLE. THE PRECIPITATION WILL TAPER OFF TONIGHT AS COLDER AIR MOVES INTO THE REGION. BEFORE THE PRECIPITATION ENDS, TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BELOW FREEZING IN PARTS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI LATE TONIGHT. A VERY THIN GLAZE OF ICE IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT, MAINLY NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSOURI TO EVANSVILLE INDIANA. ANY ICING SHOULD BE MOSTLY ON ELEVATED SURFACES SUCH AS BRIDGES AND DECKS. PERSONS PLANNING TRAVEL TODAY INTO EARLY THURSDAY SHOULD BE AWARE OF THE POTENTIAL HAZARD THAT COULD AFFECT THEIR AREA. CHECK LATER STATEMENTS AND OUTLOOKS FOR ANY UPDATES.