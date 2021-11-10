Spirit of Giving

When it comes to toy/gift drives, teens often receive fewer gifts. Here's a list of some gifts for teens to inspire you as you shop for this year's Spirit of Giving Toy Drive. Thank you to everyone who donates. Even small gifts can make a big difference for local kids and teens this holiday season.  

  1. Sports equipment – basketball, football, soccer ball, baseball, etc.
  2. Small portable Bluetooth speakers
  3. Ear buds
  4. Portable phone chargers
  5. Reusable water bottles or insulated drink tumblers
  6. Charging stations for electronics
  7. Popsockets for phones
  8. Bean bag chairs
  9. Skateboards
  10. LED lights
  11. Colorful hair accessories
  12. Bath bombs
  13. Nail polish
  14. Lip balm
  15. Mini projector
  16. Sunglasses
  17. Lotion
  18. Makeup (compacts, eyeshadow palettes, brushes)