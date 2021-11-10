When it comes to toy/gift drives, teens often receive fewer gifts. Here's a list of some gifts for teens to inspire you as you shop for this year's Spirit of Giving Toy Drive. Thank you to everyone who donates. Even small gifts can make a big difference for local kids and teens this holiday season.
- Sports equipment – basketball, football, soccer ball, baseball, etc.
- Small portable Bluetooth speakers
- Ear buds
- Portable phone chargers
- Reusable water bottles or insulated drink tumblers
- Charging stations for electronics
- Popsockets for phones
- Bean bag chairs
- Skateboards
- LED lights
- Colorful hair accessories
- Bath bombs
- Nail polish
- Lip balm
- Mini projector
- Sunglasses
- Lotion
- Makeup (compacts, eyeshadow palettes, brushes)