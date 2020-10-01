MARTIN, TN — Businesses will be able to return to normal operating procedures Thursday in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for businesses and limitations on social gatherings.
The Hawks Nest in Martin, Tennessee, is a place to dine, drink at the bar, and listen to comedy shows. Owner Jeffrey Walters said business took a it when the pandemic began.
"It was terrible," Walters said. "We probably lost, in the first month, $80,000."
As social distancing and capacity restrictions slowly started lifting, Walter said more people started dining there again. "When they stopped every other seat and the bar area, people were able to come in and be a little more of themselves," Walters sad. "And be able to spend a little money."
He said even at its best, the restaurant only saw 60% of its normal sales. He's hoping business will pick back up once all restrictions are lifted.
"It'll enable everybody to make more money," Walters said. "Our help will be able to work more. I can bring more help in, because we should be busier now."
For customers who want to take their own precautions, Walter said the Hawk's Nest will still provide masks, sanitizer and gloves.
Walter said staff will continue deep cleaning the building. While there are safety concerns with being restriction free, he believes customers will take their own precautions.
"This has made people realize 'I need to wash my hands,'" Walters said. "'I touch this, and I need to wash my hands and put some hand sanitizer on,' so I think that's made people think about what they're doing more."
Walter said he is looking forward to filling more seats and returning to normalcy.