Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 94 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY PULASKI UNION WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CARLISLE FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&