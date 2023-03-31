A Clarksville, Tennessee man was sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison for the Oct. 14, 2018, murder of his estranged wife, who was granted a domestic violence order of protection five days earlier.
Victor E. Silvers, 33, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky to life in prison plus an additional consecutive 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the district.
He was convicted in December 2022 for first-degree murder, attempted murder, domestic violence resulting in death, violation of a protective order resulting in death, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Silvers will not be eligible for parole because there is no parole in the federal system.
Silvers drove from his Clarksville residence to the Fort Campbell military installation on Oct. 14, 2018, according to the release. Silvers then shot his estranged wife, Brittney Silvers, three times, killing her. Silvers also shot another man, James Keating.
Five days before the murder, Brittney Silvers had been granted a domestic violence order of protection that prohibited Victor Silvers from being within 300 feet of her or committing violent acts against her.
Due to the order of protection, Victor Silvers was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Brittney Silvers was a U.S. army soldier assigned to Fort Campbell at the time of her murder.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.