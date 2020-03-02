TENNESSEE -- Tennessee voters will soon be asked to vote.
Their primary will be held on Tuesday, March 3, also known as Super Tuesday. Polls will be open 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. central time.
We will be covering results from Lake County, Obion County, and Weakley County. To see those election results, click here.
Voters in those counties can look at their sample ballots by clicking the following links:
- Lake County sample ballot
- Obion County sample ballot
- Weakley County Democratic sample ballot
- Weakley County Republican sample ballot
If you need to register to vote in Tennessee, click here. If you need to check your voter registration, click here.
Voters must bring a form of ID in order to vote. Any of the following ID's can be used, even if expired:
- Tennessee drivers license with your photo
- United States Passport
- Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
- Photo ID issued by the federal or any state government
- United States Military photo ID
- State-issued handgun carry permit with your photo