WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Tennessee's state and federal primary and county general elections will take place in one month, but the COVID-19 pandemic will provide new challenges for opening polling precincts.
Tennesseans cast their votes for the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees on Super Tuesday, but they'll vote in primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate in even-numbered districts, and the Tennessee House of Representatives on Aug. 6. Additionally, general elections will be held for some county offices and state judicial offices that have vacancies.
Getting an election ready takes a lot of coordination among election commissions throughout the state. Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt said meeting social distancing and safety requirements adds another level to that process.
"A lot of the things that voters are seeing in the grocery stores, seeing in the restaurants, all of the places that you're going now, drive-thru windows, you're seeing the safety shields, you're seeing all that," Britt said. "So basically, it's all that preparation to be creating a safe environment for voters."
Voters in Tennessee are also encouraged to vote early, if they can. In Tennessee, the early voting period usually starts 20 days before an election, and ends five days before Election Day. Britt also said all of Weakley County's polling precincts will be open the day of the primary. Precinct workers will be wearing personal protective equipment, and voting stations will be set up 6 feet apart.
"We encourage voters, just like the governor's encouraging folks, when you're out in public, wear a face mask. The best thing is for us to be thinking about each other," Britt said.
If you don't feel comfortable voting in person, there is an option to vote absentee. You'll have to meet certain criteria to vote absentee in Tennessee.
"Coming to exercise your constitutional right of voting is something that we want to make sure people feel comfortable coming and doing in person," Britt said.
More than 18,000 people have registered to vote in Weakley County, according to Britt. The deadline to register to vote in Tennessee is Tuesday.