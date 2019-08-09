kcallais
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
73°F
Clear
84°F / 73°F
Check It Out
Top Stories
Articles
- Statewide alert issued for 'extremely dangerous' Tennessee prison escapee
- Children assaulted, taken to hospital in Hopkins County, Kentucky
- State employees working in local building complain of sickening odor
- Police identify armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart
- Multiple buildings and road signs vandalized in Lone Oak Road area in Paducah
- Gov. Bevin announces $200M investment by Phoenix Paper in west Kentucky
- Escaped Tennessee convict could have left state
- Armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart; no shots fired
- Car crash on South 9th Street in Mayfield knocks out power
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Bevin announces a West Kentucky Economic Development project
Videos
News from the Associated Press
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.