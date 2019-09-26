Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A LAKE WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * WINDS...SOUTH, SOUTHWEST 10 TO 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS 25 TO 30 MPH. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR BOATERS AND OTHER RECREATIONAL EVENTS ON OR AROUND AREA LAKES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AREA LAKES. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. FOR YOUR PERSONAL SAFETY, AVOID OPEN WATERS. STAY CLOSE TO SHORE OR AROUND PROTECTED AREAS. &&