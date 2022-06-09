MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Texas woman convicted in April of complicity to murder and other charges in connection to a deadly double shooting in McCracken County was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison.
The woman, 23-year-old Alexis Graham, was found guilty on April 14 of two counts of complicity to murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in connection to the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Justice Hicks and 31-year-old Victor Moore. The shooting happened on Aug. 22, 2020 at an apartment on College Avenue in McCracken County.
Investigators have said Graham admitted she went with 24-year-old Mykweze Cox, also of Texas, to the apartment to collect money the couple claimed Hicks and Moore owed them, and that Cox admitted to shooting both victims.
In May, Cox was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to two counts of murder, robbery, burglary, tampering with physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
The commonwealth's attorney's office tells Local 6 that McCracken County Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach on Wednesday sentenced Graham to 25 years in prison, which is the sentenced the jury recommended.