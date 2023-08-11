WATCH LIVE — Attorney General Merrick Garland has a major announcement.
The Attorney General is making a major announcement
- NBC News
-
- Updated
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
83°
Mostly Cloudy
83° / 67°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah's housing authority encourages renters to sign up for Housing Choice Voucher Program
- Alligator caught in Murray, Kentucky
- Georgia mother who alleges baby was decapitated during delivery files lawsuit
- New school bus routes a 'disaster,' Kentucky superintendent admits. Last kids got home at 10 p.m.
- McCracken County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases
- School resource officers are sharing their back to school photos
- Interim coach helping Marshall County move past hazing incident
- Princeton, Kentucky, man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution
- Killing of man who was fatally stabbed while dancing at a Brooklyn gas station will be prosecuted as a hate crime, prosecutor says
- First a snake fell from the sky. Then a Texas grandma found herself inside the chaos of a hawk after its prey
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.